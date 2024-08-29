Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boeing, a leading aircraft manufacturing giant.

According to a statement issued by the minister’s Special Assistant on Communication, Tunde Moshood, the signing ceremony took place in Seattle, Washington, USA, and was attended by key Nigerian aviation stakeholders, including executives from major Nigerian airlines, top management from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and representatives from the Airline Operators of Nigeria.

The MoU, signed by Minister Keyamo and Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing’s Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, represents a significant step forward in enhancing the operational efficiency and safety of Nigerian airlines while positioning them for growth in the global aviation market.

Under the agreement, Boeing will facilitate aircraft acquisition for Nigerian airlines by leveraging its extensive network of financiers and lessors, thereby helping to modernize their fleets.

Additionally, Boeing will provide enhanced technical support to assist airlines in introducing new or used Boeing aircraft, ensuring a smooth integration into their existing operations.

Furthermore, the MoU includes provisions for comprehensive training in airline operations and business models, aimed at improving the business practices and operational efficiency of Nigerian airlines.

Boeing will also grant Nigerian airlines access to its vast repository of maintenance documents, engineering drawings, parts purchasing, and flight operations documents, streamlining maintenance practices and reducing operational downtimes.

On-site support will be provided by Boeing through Field Services Representation in Nigeria or nearby locations, offering immediate assistance to airlines as they navigate operational challenges.

The agreement also places a strong emphasis on leadership development, with a training program designed to strengthen the leadership pipeline within Nigerian airlines, ensuring sustained growth and excellence.

Boeing will collaborate with Nigerian airlines on in-flight operations, maintenance, and engineering to enhance safety and operational efficiency across the board.

Additionally, in partnership with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Boeing will work closely with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and regional regulators to bolster safety oversight within the region.

Boeing’s Airports Engineering team will also provide consultation to open or expand airport capabilities across Nigeria and offer advisory services on the development of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities.

Minister Keyamo emphasized the importance of this partnership, he stated, “This partnership with Boeing represents a significant milestone in our efforts to modernize and enhance the capabilities of Nigerian airlines.

The benefits of this MoU will be far-reaching, not only in improving the operational efficiency of our airlines but also in ensuring the safety and reliability of air travel in Nigeria.”

Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing’s Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.

He said, “We are excited to work closely with Nigeria’s aviation stakeholders to deliver tailored solutions that will help Nigerian airlines thrive in the competitive global aviation landscape.

This MoU underscores our commitment to supporting the growth and development of aviation in Africa.”

This strategic MoU is expected to catalyze significant improvements in Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure and operational standards, further positioning the country as a key player in the global aviation industry.

