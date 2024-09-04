In Zamfara, thousands of people have been rendered homeless during heavy rainfall which also destroyed many houses and farmlands in the state.

It was reported that the flood, destroyed many houses behind the Zamfara State Police Commissioner’s residence, making it impossible for residents to save their valuable properties.

A resident of the area, Ibrahim Muhammad Musa, said that the situation was very terrible, as the heavy rain took everyone by surprise, and people’s properties were destroyed by the uncontrollable flood.

According to him, they were aware that the area is a waterway but built their houses there, believing that the state government would take action to prevent flooding in the area.

Also at Danturai area of Gusau near the situation was pitiful as children were seen swimming during the flood, and properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed by the ravaging flood.The situation attracted many people to the scene, and the residents of the area were perplexed by the ugly incident.

It was also gathered that in the Samaru area of Gusau, many houses were affected during the flood.

In Zamfara State, the market behavior has changed drastically following the serious flood disaster, with little activity in the market due to the absence of many traders across the state.

The flood has affected many parts of the state, but the state government has not made any official statement, apart from the flood disaster that ravaged Gummi Local Government Area where state government donated the sum of one hundred million naira,foods items and lands for the over ten thousand victims that were affected in the area.

Recently flood has destroyed thousands of houses, which attracted the sympathy of prominent individuals like Senator Abdulaziz Yari, former Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, and Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji,

It could be recalled that no fewer than 11 people have been killed and over ten thousand households were affected, properties were destroyed by a devastating flood in Gummi town, the headquarters of Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred as a result of a downpour that destroyed thousands of hectares of farmlands, while property worth billions of Naira were also lost.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that, the cause of the flooding in Zamfara can be attributed to the dumping of refuse and building of illegal structures on waterways, heavy rainfall and the absence of drainages in some communities and towns.

