The Federal Government and the World Bank have reiterated their commitment to expanding social protection systems and economic opportunities for the poor and vulnerable citizens.

The assurance was given during the visit of the World Bank Regional Manager for Social Protection and Labour for West and Central Africa, Mr Robert Chase, to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Welcoming the bank’s official, who was visiting Nigeria for the first time since his appointment, the minister expressed deep appreciation for the development institution’s continuous support, noting that Nigeria’s macroeconomic reforms and social protection programs have benefited substantially from the partnership.

He also welcomed the ministry’s new Permanent Secretary, Dr Deborah Odoh, to her first formal engagement with the bank, commending her strategic expertise and leadership in social policy and reform implementation.

Bagudu stated that the Nigerian Constitution mandates the federal, state, and local governments to pursue shared national objectives, including social welfare and inclusive development.

He explained that this legal framework guides the ministry’s leadership in coordinating social protection policies and ensuring alignment across all tiers of government.

The minister highlighted the importance of coherence in social enhancement programs, including NG-CARES, the Nigeria for Women Project, and the HOPE Agenda, pointing out that they should operate in a harmonised ecosystem.

He advocated for functional ward-level governance structures to prevent overlaps, resolve conflicts, and strengthen community participation and sustainability.

Speaking on poverty prevalence, the minister explained that although most Nigerians are hardworking, they are trapped in poverty because their economic returns are limited.

He, therefore, stressed the urgency of scaling interventions that support livelihoods, enhance resilience, and expand opportunities, particularly amidst internal displacement and multidimensional poverty challenges.

“Mr President has challenged us to translate these reforms into measurable improvements in people’s lives. Our goal is to lift millions out of poverty by 2030 through coordinated programmes, strengthened efficiency, and expanded financing,” Bagudu stated.

The minister highlighted the ministry’s central role in coordinating national development efforts, fostering collaboration across all tiers of government and international partners.

He commended the World Bank delegation for its continued commitment to the development of Nigeria and expressed confidence that the renewed engagement will unlock greater opportunities for inclusive growth across Nigeria.

Welcoming the delegation, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Odoh, described the World Bank as a longstanding and dependable partner in Nigeria’s development journey, noting the transformative impact of its technical and financial support across the country’s social protection and macroeconomic reforms.

She stated, “We are proud of the progress achieved so far and optimistic about the future. We especially welcome the new Regional Manager for Social Protection, and we trust that he will find Nigeria both enriching and welcoming.”

Odoh assured Chase of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to deploying all available resources towards realising President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a more inclusive and resilient nation.”

Chase commended Nigeria’s leadership and innovation in delivering large-scale social protection programs, which he described as expansive, innovative, and a model across the continent.

He emphasised the strong national ownership of NG-CARES, noting that the World Bank’s US$750 million support has been leveraged by more than US$2.2 billion in state-level investments.

He stated that the first phase of NG-CARES will be concluded at the end of 2025, with Additional Financing expected to become effective by December 9 and fully launched in January 2026 to ensure seamless implementation.

The next phase, he explained, will expand cash transfers, identification systems, and livelihood support in alignment with the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework for Nigeria.

