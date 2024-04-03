As Naira continues to appreciate against Dollars in both official and parallel markets, the leader of APC in Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has called on marketers and traders in the state and the country in general to reduce the prices of goods in the markets in conformity with the current value of naira.

The Senator was speaking on Tuesday at his Gawon Nama residence shortly after breaking the Ramadan fast with some Commissioners and the Academia in the state.

Wamakko according to a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday by his special assistant on media, Bashar Abubakar, explained that hitherto, the traders cried out that the Dollar had gone up against the Naira, but it has now crashed to as low as N1,200 as against one Dollar to more than N1,700 before now.

‘He frowned at those traders who refused to appreciate the efforts of the government by bringing down the Dollar exchange to the barest level and have continued to increase the prices of commodities exorbitantly.

“He appealed to the leadership of the traders’ association especially in Sokoto State to prevail on their members in the interest of the plight of the citizens to lower the high costs of the goods for the development of the nation”

Those at the breakfast at the residence of the Senator were the Commissioner of Tourism, Aminu Magaji Bodai, that of Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Sani Maihiula, and his Home Affairs counterpart, Sharifu Abubakar Kamarawa among others.

Also at the breakfast were some Management staff of the North-West University Sokoto led by the Registrar, Umar Abubakar Garun Babba, among other politicians and scores of APC loyalists.

A special prayer was offered by Sheikh Bello Buhari Siriddawa for Allah’s continued guidance and blessings in the state and the country at large.

