Nigeria’s central bank ‍has ‍granted final licenses to 82 ​exchange bureaus (BDCs) under revised guidelines, effective ⁠Nov. 27, following a sweeping ⁠crackdown last year ‌that saw 4,173 licences revoked for regulatory breaches.

The ⁠central bank last year outlawed street-trading of foreign exchange and raised minimum capital ⁠levels for exchange bureaus ​to at least 2 billion naira ($1.38 million) ‍under new guidelines aimed at tightening ​oversight and curbing illicit forex practices after years of market distortions and dollar shortages.

The bank said only operators listed on its website are authorized to trade foreign exchange and warned the public against ⁠unlicensed dealers, adding ‌that BDCs operating without a licence is a violation.

