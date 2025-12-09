PHOTO
Nigeria’s central bank has granted final licenses to 82 exchange bureaus (BDCs) under revised guidelines, effective Nov. 27, following a sweeping crackdown last year that saw 4,173 licences revoked for regulatory breaches.
The central bank last year outlawed street-trading of foreign exchange and raised minimum capital levels for exchange bureaus to at least 2 billion naira ($1.38 million) under new guidelines aimed at tightening oversight and curbing illicit forex practices after years of market distortions and dollar shortages.
The bank said only operators listed on its website are authorized to trade foreign exchange and warned the public against unlicensed dealers, adding that BDCs operating without a licence is a violation.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)