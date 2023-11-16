FOLLOWING Nigeria’s adoption of the Learning Management System (LMS), Blackboard Learn, by a leader in education technology, Anthology, senior global executives of Anthology will be in Nigeria to further discuss collaborations with the Federal Government, educational institutions and other key stakeholders in the country.

During the visit, the leading EdTech provider will meet the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, among other stakeholders to discuss cutting-edge EdTech solutions to support the diverse needs of learners, educators, and institutions, facilitating the attainment of educational objectives.

With presence in more than 80 countries and serving an extensive base of over 150 million learners, educators, and administrators, Anthology brings a wealth of expertise and a global perspective to the educational landscape in Nigeria.

Its steadfast commitment to helping institutions and their learners achieve their goals starts with delivering seamless integration with existing systems, fostering a unified and interconnected EdTech environment.

Anthology’s visit to Nigeria underscores its unwavering commitment to transforming education and enhancing the learning experiences of students. The company looks forward to engaging with local stakeholders and actively contributing to the progress of education technology in Nigeria as part of a new partnership that will see as many as 253 institutions accelerate their digital learning capacity by deploying Anthology’s Learning Management system, Blackboard Learn.

Anthology is driven by a mission to deliver dynamic, data-informed learning experiences to the Nigerian education community, and elevate education technology solutions in Nigeria.

The company’s solutions are highly adaptable and can be tailored to suit the distinctive requirements of educational institutions in Nigeria.

