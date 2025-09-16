The Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainability in Kenya’s dairy sector.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration across the dairy value chain—from production to processing to consumer engagement—leveraging ILRI’s research expertise and KDB’s regulatory and sector leadership. The partnership seeks to unlock opportunities for smallholder farmers, processors, and consumers alike.

Strategic collaboration for growth

“Such collaboration would not only support livelihoods and nutrition but also help Kenya meet its ambitious goal of doubling milk consumption by 2030, ensuring that growth is inclusive, sustainable, and driven by evidence-based solutions,” said Dr. Kimutai Maritim, Kenya Dairy Board acting managing director.

“The More Milk 2 project is a great example of collaboration between KDB and ILRI and aligns with our mandate to regulate, promote, and develop Kenya’s dairy industry. This MoU strengthens our ability to deliver on that promise with innovation, integrity, and impact.”

KDB provides the policy framework, quality assurance, and market oversight that shape Kenya’s dairy industry, while ILRI brings over 50 years of experience in animal health, genetics, feed, and dairy marketing systems.

Kenya’s dairy sector: Growth and challenges

Kenya produces 5.33 billion litres of milk annually, making it the largest dairy sector in East Africa. The industry contributes about 4.5% to national GDP and over 12% to agricultural GDP. Per capita milk consumption in Kenya is among the highest in the region, at roughly 92 litres per person annually, and demand is projected to grow alongside population increases.

A significant portion of milk—over 50%—is delivered through informal markets, which support livelihoods for youth and women while providing affordable, nutrient-rich milk to communities. The formal sector, supplying about 20% of milk, involves cooperatives, processors, and retailers.

Looking ahead to 2030

Kenya’s National Dairy Master Plan anticipates per capita milk consumption doubling by 2030, requiring national production to increase from roughly 8 billion litres today to over 18 billion litres annually. The dairy sector is therefore a critical driver of livelihoods, food security, and nutrition in Kenya.

The MOU builds on prior KDB-ILRI collaboration, including the MoreMilk 2 project, which improved milk safety through coordinated work with vendors and regulators.

"Together, this partnership can bridge critical gaps, strengthening the dairy value chain, improving milk safety and quality standards, and scaling innovations that enhance productivity and resilience among smallholder farmers," said Appolinaire Djikeng, ILRI’s director general.

