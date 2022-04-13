ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi tabled his resignation and that of his government on Wednesday, President Alassane Ouattara said during a cabinet meeting during which he accepted the resignation.

The President did not provide reasons for the resignation but said he would name a new Prime Minister next week who would then present around 30 new ministers.

Achi was not immediately available for comment.

The 66-year-old was appointed Prime Minister in March last year.

(Reporting by Loucoumame Coulibaly Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Bate Felix and James Macharia Chege)