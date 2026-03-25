AgroPro Africa 2028 has been officially launched as a dedicated trade platform serving Africa’s food, beverage, and pulp and paper processing industries. Developed to meet growing demand for advanced processing technologies, sustainable production solutions, and stronger regional supply chains, the exhibition will provide a focussed marketplace for manufacturers, technology suppliers, and industry professionals.

Co-located with Propak Africa – one of Africa’s long-established packaging, plastics, printing, and labelling shows, AgroPro Africa aims to advance industrial capacity, facilitate business growth, and support innovation across the continent’s processing value chain.

Food and beverage processing and pulp and paper processing are two of the most influential sectors driving Africa’s industrial development. The food and beverage industry – one of the continent’s largest and most rapidly expanding manufacturing sectors – plays a vital role in supporting food security, rural livelihoods, and economic resilience. In South Africa, its well-established value chain transforms raw agricultural outputs into high-quality products for both domestic consumption and export, creating jobs and stimulating investment across farming, manufacturing, logistics, and retail.

Pulp and paper processing holds equally strategic importance, supplying essential packaging, tissue, hygiene, and fibre-based products that support daily life and broader industrial activity. As Africa moves toward more sustainable, circular economies, the sector is increasingly providing renewable alternatives to plastics while driving innovation in recycling and fibre-based solutions. South Africa’s mature pulp and paper industry contributes significantly to employment and export revenue, while supporting key downstream sectors including agro-processing, printing, and consumer goods.

Together, these industries form a cornerstone of Africa’s manufacturing landscape. They boost competitiveness, encourage technology adoption, and strengthen supply chains, positioning the continent for greater industrialisation and sustainable economic growth.

“AgroPro Africa brings together the full value chain encompassing raw materials, primary processing, secondary processing, packaging and labelling, logistics and distribution, waste management and sustainability, as well as research and development, technology and innovation, and consulting and industry services,” says Joshua Low, commercial director Africa at Montgomery Group Africa, organisers of the show.

“The expo offers a powerful growth platform for suppliers, manufacturers, processors, and service providers across the agro-processing value chain. Exhibitors can connect with key players in one of South Africa’s largest and fastest growing industries, while visitors gain exclusive access to cutting-edge agro-processing technologies from leading international and local suppliers.

“Whether seeking new technologies, investment opportunities, supply contracts, or insights into the latest market trends, food producers, supermarkets, hospitality buyers, packaging professionals, paper converters, and sustainability-driven industries will find it all at AgroPro Africa 2028. Attendees will also benefit from unmatched networking opportunities across the sector, while attending seminar workshops, witnessing live product demonstrations and launches, and engaging with industry leaders.”

Co-located with Propak Africa, Africa’s largest packaging, plastics, printing and labelling show with over 40 years of success, AgroPro Africa will take place from 7–10 March 2028 at the Expo Centre, in Nasrec, Johannesburg in South Africa.

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