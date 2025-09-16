Ride-hailing InDrive announced the first rollout of its SuperApp, starting in Kazakhstan. South Africa, being a priority country for the company, is considered one of the next countries where the SuperApp from inDrive will be launched.

The move comes on the back of explosive growth in delivery: over 41 million deliveries completed globally in 2024, and over 14 million in Q2 2025, making it one of the fastest-scaling categories in the company’s portfolio.

Building on this momentum, inDrive is venturing beyond mobility into multiple verticals, using delivery and grocery as anchor services and powerful cross-sell mechanisms across its ecosystem.

To date, the company has completed more than 6.5 billion transactions and surpassed 360 million app downloads worldwide. It operates with a capital-efficient, low-CAC, high-retention model, which has already brought the company to EBITDA profitability, while continuing to deliver double-digit growth in the first half of this year.

Built for frontier markets

What sets inDrive apart is that it is designed for the world’s frontier markets, where the growth playbook looks very different from that of legacy global players. These regions are defined by fast-changing consumer behaviors, mobile-first populations, and a strong demand for services that are both affordable and fair.

Grocery is a natural anchor in this context: a daily-needs vertical that drives repeat engagement, strengthens loyalty, and opens the door for cross-sell into mobility, courier, fintech, and beyond.

At the heart of the rollout is inDrive.Groceries, a new service that allows users to order from more than 5,000 products with delivery in as little as 15 minutes.

Early pilots have shown remarkable traction: an NPS of 83% and an average of five grocery orders per user per month — clear signs that grocery, as a high-frequency service, can anchor daily engagement and strengthen loyalty across the entire platform.

The SuperApp is modular by design, built to adapt to the needs of each market rather than follow a one-size-fits-all blueprint. While grocery is leading the rollout in Kazakhstan, other verticals are driving adoption elsewhere.

inDrive recently expanded inDrive.Money to Brazil, giving drivers and couriers access to digital loans of up to R$2,400. Similar services have already proven successful in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru.

This flexible approach ensures that each market receives the services most relevant to local communities — whether that means loans, food, freight, or micromobility solutions.

Evidence from early SuperApp rollouts shows the model’s potential. In a sample of 16 focus cities, people using more than one service generate two to four times higher GMV and show over 15 percentage points higher retention compared to single-vertical users.

Over the next 12 months, inDrive will roll out its SuperApp across key frontier economies including Kazakhstan, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Pakistan, Egypt, Brazil and Morocco. Each launch builds not only on local traction but also on the strong network effects of inDrive’s platform. This foundation allows inDrive to scale faster, with lower acquisition costs, and to deliver meaningful impact in markets where traditional super app models have struggled to take root.

Unlike legacy super apps that grew before the AI era, inDrive is embedding AI capabilities from the ground up — but always in service of its founding principles of fairness and user choice.

Personalisation helps users navigate services more easily, inclusion features make digital services accessible to people with disabilities or lower literacy, and AI recommendations are designed to inform, not decide, ensuring that peer-to-peer negotiation remains at the core of the platform’s pricing model.

Andries Smit, chief growth businesses officer at inDrive, commented: “Grocery is the high-frequency anchor that brings people back every day, and early results show how much potential there is when users can find more touchpoints with our platform. What makes our model different is that we don’t roll out everything everywhere at once. We introduce the services that matter most to each city, while staying true to our principles of fairness, transparency, and choice. That’s what makes this SuperApp strategy scalable and sustainable.”

With eight verticals already in play, inDrive is laying the foundation for a SuperApp designed not for saturated global markets, but for the frontier economies where equitable access to services can make the most meaningful difference.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).