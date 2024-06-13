The important role of Aeronautical Information Service (AIS) to the growth and development of the country’s aviation sector has again been emphasized.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony of the immediate past executive members of the Aeronautical Information Management Association of Nigeria (AIMAN) to the newly elected executives, the general manager (AIS), at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Comrade Kabiru Gusau maintained that without an effective Aeronautical information service that it will be difficult for the sector to function optimally.

Gusau also to advised members of the association to be above board at all times in the discharge of their duties in order to continue to enhance safety.

Speaking through the quality manager in the agency, Mr James Olalekan, Gusau urged members of the association to try as much as possible to focus on areas of the dire needs in the association with a view to addressing them.

He equally urged members of the association to work together as a team in order to go far, adding, that those doing great things were not super humans.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the immediate past president of AIMAN, Mr. William Ngerem, tasked his successor to work with the management team of NAMA in order to succeed, stressing, that the NAMA team was made up of gifted people especially, the managing director.

Ngerem cautioned the new executives against petition writing, describing it as an act that will not move the association forward, hence, urged the new executive to always engage the NAMA management with diplomacy.

Ngerem who said AIS was blessed with knowledgeable people that will render assistance for them to succeed, however cautioned that only those readily available to move the AIMAN forward should be used to achieve such purpose.

On the licensing of AIS personnel, Ngerem assured that there was still hope but urged them to internally certify themselves by remaining competent.

Responding after taking over, the new AIMAN president, Dr Ibrahim Audu thanked all those that made his election possible and urged all hands to be on deck to ensure success.

While suing for cooperation from all to move the association forward, Audu pledged to work with those willing to partner with him for the development of AIMAN, even as he cautioned those with the ‘pull him down syndrome’ to have a rethink.

