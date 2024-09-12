AFTER two years of withdrawing services between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nigeria, all is now set for the UAE flag carrier, Emirates, to return to Nigeria come October 1.

Emirates had in 2022 suspended flights into Nigeria due to diplomatic spat with Nigeria for reasons ranging from the UAE controversial policies targeting Nigerian travellers which was reciprocated by the Nigerian government.

Amidst the back and forth that surrounded the intrigues, the UAE carrier capitalised on its $85 million funds trapped in Nigeria to finally stop flights into Nigeria.

The only Nigerian carrier flying the flag of Nigeria to the UAE route, Air Peace, was subsequently frustrated. Since the UAE suspended operations into Nigeria and forced Air Peace out of the route, activities between the two countries became so tensed with many travellers resorting to neighbouring countries to connect flights to the UAE.

Besides the suspension of flights between the two countries, the matter was worsened by the diplomatic back and forth that arose from the genuine efforts of President Bola Tinubu to resolve the prolonged faceoff in view of the rejection of agreements earlier reached between the two countries by the UAE officials.

After the intrigues and counter intrigues from both sides, respite finally came when the two sides agreed to bury the hatchet and give each other another chance.

To actually express readiness to return to Nigeria, the Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, Adnan Kazim, had in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune in Dubai in June, revealed the readiness of the UAE carrier to resume operations into Nigeria come October 1 to commemorate Nigeria’s independence.

According to Kazim: “Our plan is to be linking back in the area of starting Dubai-Lagos daily from October. This is something we are looking forward to for sure. It is something that we always have a lot of history behind it.

“We are not new to the market. I am sure we are opening up new options, opportunities and new gateways for passengers to travel to Dubai and it is very important for Nigerians and even Emirates which is quite important by complimenting each other and having a way forward.”

As Emirates prepares to hit the Nigerian skies once again, the atmosphere is still that of uncertainty as a result of the dashed hopes in the past when the news of flight resumptions on the Nigeria-UAE route failed to materialise.

Be that as it may, information gathered by the Nigerian Tribune has shown that Emirates is coming in a very big way as the airline promised to deploy B777-300ER with three classes that carry 360 seaters with business class, first class and economy to the Nigeria- UAE route.

Well, while the return of flight activities between the two countries is a welcome development as it will enhance trade activities, there is, however, the need to tidy up all diplomatic issues regarding issuance of visas and other conditions.

The Nigerian government should not get carried away but by ensuring Nigeria is also protected in line with the existing agreement between the two countries.

As the government prepares to welcome Emirates back, there is the need to put into consideration the fate of the only Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, operating into the UAE as all efforts must be made to not only ensure that Air Peace gets a slot at the Dubai airport, but also designate a second Nigerian carrier on the route.

Another aspect that should not be ignored in the spirit of equity and fairness is in the area of frequencies allocated to airlines from both sides.

Above all, as Nigeria awaits the coming of Emirates, it is also hoped that the relevant government authorities will put their house in order to avoid any further embarrassment. Nigerian travellers had in the past suffered humiliations in view of the faceoff and therefore, should not be allowed to go through a similar experience.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

