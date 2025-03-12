The impacts of climate change on South Africa’s fresh water resources are becoming increasingly apparent, and without urgent interventions, new infrastructure models and private participation, the water crisis could exceed already worrying predictions.

This is according to water and wastewater treatment industry stakeholders and experts on the advisory board of the upcoming IFAT Africa trade fair.

Organised by Messe Muenchen India and Messe München GmbH, IFAT Africa is the only conference and trade fair for water, sewage, refuse and recycling in Southern Africa, which will be held alongside Analytica Lab Africa, the only trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics in South Africa, in July this year.

South Africa, one of the 30 driest countries in the world, is grappling with water infrastructure and management challenges that put its water security at growing risk, which is exacerbated by climate change.

Belvana Abeli, Green Economy Portfolio Manager at Wesgro, says: “The impacts of climate change are increasingly evident, with erratic rainfall patterns and more frequent and intense droughts and floods, making water management incredibly challenging. Sea level rise threatens coastal freshwater sources, and increased evaporation due to higher temperatures exacerbates scarcity. Environmental degradation also plays a major role. Deforestation, soil erosion, and pollution all compromise water quality and availability.”

Abeli says addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive strategy encompassing increased investment, improved governance, regional cooperation, technological innovation, and strong community participation, all within an integrated water resource management framework.

Climate mitigation measures

“To address these challenges, we need a multi-faceted approach. Firstly, we must prioritise building more resilient infrastructure from the ground up,” Abeli says.

“This means utilising stronger, more durable materials, reinforcing structures to withstand extreme weather events, and strategically elevating critical components above potential flood levels. Secondly, diversifying our water resources is key. We need to explore and invest in alternative sources like rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and even desalination where appropriate, reducing our reliance on single, potentially vulnerable sources. Thirdly, embracing advanced technology for monitoring and prediction is crucial. Implementing early warning systems, utilising remote sensing and GIS mapping, and employing data analytics can provide us with the foresight needed to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of droughts and floods. Also, we can’t underestimate the importance of water conservation and efficient use.”

Thabo Kabini (Pr. Eng.Tech), Senior Specialist at Industrial Development Corporation, agrees: “To adapt water infrastructure to withstand climate change impacts such as droughts and floods, investment in resilient infrastructure is essential. This includes expanding storage capacity through reservoirs and aquifer recharge systems, incorporating nature-based solutions such as wetlands for flood control, and using climate-resilient materials in construction. Diversification of water sources, such as desalination, water reuse, and rainwater harvesting, can provide alternative supply options. Climate-smart planning that integrates predictive modeling and early warning systems can also help mitigate extreme weather effects on water supply and distribution networks.”

Abeli adds: “We also need to consider ecosystem-based solutions. Protecting and restoring natural systems like wetlands and forests can play a significant role in regulating water flow and enhancing natural water storage. These strategies, combined with adaptive management approaches that allow us to adjust to changing conditions, will be essential in building a water-secure future in the face of climate change. However, all of these measures require funds and partnerships.”

Financing, infrastructure and rights challenges

Carl Haycock, CEO of sustainable water and wastewater solutions specialists Talbot, outlines several other challenges impacting water security across Africa.

Haycock says: “Urbanisation is outpacing infrastructure development with an associated lack of planning in many regions. Funding for public sector infrastructure development is a real challenge in a space where water affordability is in itself a challenge. PPPs are the go to political solution, however, the private component of the PPP requires that the investment is repaid.”

Another key issue is revenue allocation/ring fencing, he says: “Water infrastructure requires upgrades, operation and maintenance investment over the long term. Few fiscuses ringfence water revenue to re-invest in water: instead water revenue often goes into the general fiscus.”

Haycock notes that cross border water rights can also pose a significant challenge with different countries not necessarily coordinating efforts to ensure sustainable use of limited resources.

Reuse and recycling for water security

Charl McAllister, Head of Department: Marketing at Endress + Hauser, says advanced wastewater treatment and recycling is also crucial for overcoming South Africa’s water challenges.

“Well known treatment technologies that can be deployed across the continent include gravity and or membrane filtration, evaporation, biological treatment; combination of chemical reactions and separation technologies, demineralisation, advanced oxidation, and disinfection,” he says. “More advanced technologies include reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and ultraviolet systems. However, these require a substantial amount of energy and may not be holistically viable across the continent.”

On the issue of improving wastewater treatment to make water safe for reuse in agriculture and industry, McAllister says: “The deployment of advanced treatment technologies at primary, secondary and tertiary treatment stages will enhance removal of contaminants. This may not be enough and should be complemented by improvements in irrigation systems designs, nutrient management and soil quality analysis within the agricultural landscape. When considering industrial applications, each industrial process and their respective contaminants need to be identified and addressed. This approach will ensure that any additional pretreatment stages are identified and implemented to meet specific water quality requirements. Monitoring, traceability, and awareness need to be actively managed to ensure compliance, safety, and benefits of treated wastewater reuse.”

Limitations in desalination

WEC Water Managing Director Wayne Taljaard says: “New technologies are being developed continuously to offer more effective treatment to allow recycling and reuse. These include biological and physicochemical processes that can be selected on their applicability to achieve the required objectives. There is no silver bullet or one stop solution but the effective and successful integration of a range of technologies will ensure that users achieve the final treatment objectives.”

He notes that seawater desalination is now a very mature technology, and the cost of implementation is continuously reducing as technology advances alongside commercial manufacturing and economies of scale. “Desalination can offer a solution at some coastal regions, such as KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern and Western Cape. However, it requires effective planning to avoid inefficient implementation and price gouging in crisis times.”

“The need for large scale infrastructure developments is fraught with challenges linked to funding, planning and procurement process timelines. The use of rapidly deployed modular treatment plant solutions and innovative plant upgrades using unique technologies offers an attractive alternative to achieve the required short term capacity upgrades to close the current gaps in infrastructure.” Taljaard says.

Digital technologies for water security

Advanced digital technologies can support efforts to manage water more efficiently, say advisory board members.

Terene Govender, Junior Water and Wastewater Industry Developer at Endress + Hauser, says smart water metering helps reduce water wastage and improve efficiency in urban and rural areas. He says: “In far-reaching areas, where manual methods of water readings can prove to be challenging, smart meters for remote monitoring can provide the required information for the usage of water. With the information obtained, trends can be monitored to determine where water usage can be managed more efficiently. Irregular occurrences can also be observed, such as where water leaks may be present and where focus needs to be placed for enhanced management.

Govender notes: “New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) have great potential to contribute towards improving the state of water management and distribution within Africa. IoT devices can be used for monitoring to provide valuable insight with regards to water levels, water quality, and water consumption. AI can also be used for predictive maintenance. With the analysis of historical data and live data, process plants can use this information to manage resources and to improve the overall maintenance practices. These new technologies can help create a more reliable water management system overall for the African continent.”

PPPs to for shared risk and financing

Kabini says: “Addressing these challenges requires a combination of investment, technological upgrades, and institutional reform.”

Public-private collaboration also plays a crucial role in improving water infrastructure and service delivery across Africa, he says.

“The private sector brings in much-needed investment, technology, and operational expertise, which can enhance efficiency and service quality. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) allow for shared risk and financing, enabling large-scale infrastructure projects that governments alone may struggle to fund. Performance-based contracts can ensure accountability in service delivery, while blended finance models can attract additional funding from development finance institutions and climate funds, fostering strong partnerships, governments can leverage private sector strengths while ensuring equitable access to water services.

Gary Brown, Sales Manager: Africa and Sub Sahara at thermal hydrolysis leader Cambi, says: “PPP models play a crucial role in scaling water security projects across Africa by ensuring long-term commitment to skills development, training, and performance validation. This is particularly important for introducing new technologies that utilities may not yet be familiar with. Without such mechanisms, market entry for proven global solutions can be challenging. By leveraging PPPs, alongside climate funds and other financing mechanisms, African utilities can de-risk innovation, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate the adoption of technologies that enhance water security.”

The trends, challenges and solutions for Africa’s water, wastewater and refuse management sectors will come under discussion at IFAT Africa 2025, where a forum and exhibition will bring stakeholders from across Africa and the world together to consider solutions.

IFAT Africa and analytica Lab Africa and will be staged at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 8 – 10 July 2025. To register as a visitor, go to https://ifat-africa.com/en/ or https://analytica-africa.com/en/

Copyright © 2022 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Africa Business