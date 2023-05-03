Tunisia - The first regional training workshop on the new measures of the Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) to manage the process of licensing and inspecting stadiums in inter-club competitions was opened Tuesday in Gammarth.

The meeting was attended by officials and representatives of CAF, the Tunisian Football Federation and the French-speaking federations.

The first day was devoted to discussing ways of facilitating the licensing procedures for players and the suitability of stadiums for hosting matches.

Wadie Jary, president of the Tunisian Football Federation and member of the CAF executive committee, said the African body will organise similar meetings in Benin, Tanzania and Angola.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).