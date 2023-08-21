The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi state has been selected by the European Union (EU) as one of the eight universities across the World for a Grant to start a Master’s Degree programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The benefitting universities in Nigeria are the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, the University of Portharcourt, the University of Abuja, Obafemi Awolowo University and the Michael Okpara University, Umudike.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director Information and Public Relations, Zailani Bappa on Monday.

Related Posts National Mathematical Centre, OAU students, honour New Horizons boss for technology development Pastor launches book on how ‘big mouth’ impacts ‘big future’ PHOTOS: ‘I can now rest’, Timi Dakolo says as wife bags masters degree from UK varsity

The statement declared that five of the universities are located in Nigeria while the other three are in Europe.

“Approval for the Grant was given by the EU Culture executive agency to establish an international Msc Programme in embedded Artificial Intelligence as part of its vision for human capacity development in Higher Institutions.

“The EU Erasmus is aimed at integrating artificial capabilities into the embedded system to enhance the skill set for modelling, design and analysis for Engineers.

“It has the capability to strengthen the Nigerian Higher Education training curriculum with state-of-the-art, European standard technology. The programme will last for 36 months, the statement concluded.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

