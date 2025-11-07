Arab Finance: Elsewedy Electric has entered into a partnership agreement with E-Point Zero to develop a solar energy project in Zambia with a capacity of up to 300 megawatts, as per a disclosure.

Elsewedy Electric clarified that the partnership is limited to the development of the project and that further details will be provided as they become available.

Elsewedy Electric is a leading integrated energy solutions provider in Africa and the Middle East. It has a portfolio incorporating all traditional and renewable energy areas along with related services.