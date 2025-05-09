As a proudly Pan-African business with key interests in positively shaping economic policy and investments, Absa CIB has proudly, once again confirmed its participation as a lead sponsor of the 2025 East Africa Property Investment (EAPI) Summit.

The EAPI Summit is East Africa’s premier real estate event, bringing together over 450 global investors, developers, and professionals from the real estate industry.

The 12th annual summit will be held in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday, 7 and Thursday, 8 May 2025, at Pullman, Upper Hill.

The EAPI Summit provides a platform for networking, dealmaking, and gaining insights from key industry leaders. Strategic discussions will focus on investments and capital markets, occupier trends, retail, logistics, hospitality, and affordable housing, making it a vital event for stakeholders in East Africa’s real-estate sector.

The 2025 EAPI Summit marks the third year Absa CIB joins as the lead sponsor.

Unlocking East Africa

Sandile Mpanza, Head: Commercial Property Finance, Africa Region, Absa CIB says that “Absa CIB’s sponsorship of the EAPI Summit reinforces our continued commitment to positively shaping the economic development of the African markets in which we operate.”

The Absa Group operates in several East African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and the Seychelles. Absa also provides financial solutions and advisory services tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities in the region, reinforcing its commitment to fostering economic growth and development in East Africa.

Says Mpanza, “As a trusted partner, we remain dedicated to supporting developers, investors and stakeholders with tailored solutions that unlock opportunities and foster sustainable development. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders to shape the future of East Africa’s property market.”

Under the theme “Positioning for Opportunity”, this year’s EAPI Summit will explore how developers and investors can capitalise on investment opportunities in countries such as Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and more. These countries are showing promising signs of economic recovery, improving political stability, and stabilising interest rates.

East Africa’s diverse real estate sector is gaining interest from institutional, local, and offshore investors across many sectors. In 2025 and beyond, several market watchers expect renewed interest and dealmaking in the commercial, retail, hospitality, and affordable housing real estate segments.

While investment opportunities are plentiful in East Africa, regional and global challenges persist and are set to impact the real estate industry.

Expert speakers at the EAPI Summit will help investors and market watchers navigate the impact of trade tariffs imposed by the US under President Donald Trump’s administration, the outlook of interest rates that remain high globally and convincing pension funds to bankroll infrastructure projects that aim to improve Africa’s development ambitions, and more.

In addition to Absa, Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) has thrown its weight behind the EAPI Summit as a sponsor.

Global-grade warehousing expertise

As a Nairobi-based property developer of high-quality warehouses for the occupier market, ALP brings institutional expertise to the EAPI Summit about East Africa’s real estate market. After all, ALP is working with multinational companies across Africa, developing modern grade-A logistics and distribution warehousing infrastructure in Kenya and prospectively, the wider East Africa region.

ALP will be able to tackle questions at the EAPI summit about complex global economic and geopolitical developments set to impact East Africa’s real estate market. This is because ALP has experience and exposure to global markets as it operates according to global public company governance standards.

Raghav Gandhi, the chief executive officer of ALP, says: “ALP has been a regular participant and sponsor for the EAPI summits due to their presence in the real estate sector not just in Kenya but also the continent.

They bring together industry leaders and professionals in a vibrant environment, which rarely happens so that we can explore synergies and collaboration opportunities for our respective businesses.

Through the panels, the EAPI summits also provide the opportunity for thought leadership and innovation to be shared across key stakeholders so that folks have the chance to learn something new or challenge what they feel is the status quo.”

With sponsorships from Absa CIB, ALP, and others, the 2025 edition of the EAPI summit will be another highly-anticipated opportunity for attendees to connect with expert speakers and peers to expand their professional networks.

