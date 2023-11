Stoked by rising food prices, South Africa’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated to 5.9% in October from 5.4% in September.

This outpaced market expectations and brings CPI to the top of the SA Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% target range just ahead of its next interest-rate decision.

The central bank is expected to hold rates steady, but the latest CPI read will give it pause for thought.

