THE National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Ibadan Area Council, has called on government at all levels to be proactive on the issue of education in the interest of the growth and development of the country.

The organisation asked the federal, state and local governments to devote a good percentage of their budgets to the education sector to ensure quality education from primary to tertiary levels for effective and efficient products for national development.

NACOMYO, Ibadan Area Council, made this call in a communique after its 44th annual Leadership Training Course (LTC) held at NACOMYO Islamic Centre, Sunnah Mosque, Sanyo, Ibadan, between 11 and 19 Jumadhal Thanni, 1445 A.H., equivalent to December 24, 2023 and January 1, 2024.

The training course, with the theme, ‘Our World: Between Mundane Facade and Divine Succour’, was attended by members’ families from the 11 local government areas of Ibadan and other members of the ummah within the city.

Papers on different topics related to the theme were presented by scholars and professional educators at the nine-day programme.

The communique, signed by the leader and secretary of the Ibadan Area Council, Alh Sulayman Abanise and Adedeji Waheed respectively, also urged Muslim youths shun un-Islamic like inordinate wealth acquisition cybercrime, fornication, smoking and drug abuse.

It implored them to face their academic pursuits, take interest in learning vocational skills and exhibit characters that portray them as good ambassadors of Islam wherever they find themselves now and in the future.

The organisation urged the young Muslims to prioritise their mental and physical health, advising them to seek medical help in the event they fall into depression.

It emphasised the efficacy of prayer in Islam and urged all Muslims to seek the guidance and favour of Allah in all endeavours.

