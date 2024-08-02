Despite Thursday being an official working day of the week, streets, major roads and business centres in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, witnessed few population of people and socioeconomic activities.

Tribune Online gathered that many people were apprehensive of violence that may likely trail the nationwide protest and thus stayed indoor for early part of the day.

Commercial banks in the state did not open to customers for business transaction, however, ATM machines were seen dispensing money to some people on queues.

At the Metropolitan Square, Ilorin, where the court had restricted organizers of the protest to hold the protest, there were no people there, except three police vehicles that were stationed at the venue.

It was also gathered that security operatives were stationed at strategic parts of the state to ensure security of lives and property, especially at Post Office, Gerin Alimi, Offa Garage, among other parts of the state capital.

Meanwhile, students, members of the Kwara Progressive Media Organization (KPMO) among other youth associations in Kwara state have appealed to youths in the state not to join in the nationwide protest, saying that protest is not the solution, but dialogue and constructive engagement.

Addressing journalists at a joint press conference in Ilorin, the groups led by the state chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Issa Abdulgafar Arikewuyo and convener of the KPMO, Beki Mashood, appealed to every Kwara state student and youth not to tow the path of violent protest to show anger, pain, and frustration.

The people, who said that they had carefully considered and consulted with members, added that they have decided to distance themselves from the proposed protest of rage and anger.

“We will not organise or participate in any protest, as we believe it is not the solution,” the people said.

The people said that they have decided to engage in peaceful and constructive dialogue with stakeholders to build a better future for all.

“Our central belief is that Kwara is known for peace and harmony and we are committed to ensuring that our heritage remains intact.

“During the last protest, most of our parents suffered the aftermath of the protest, as their businesses were looted, and till now, most of them are unable to revive their businesses, which resulted in a lot of setbacks in their lives and we wouldn’t want such recurrence.

“Also, he protest affected a lot of students and youths, as their businesses, which they were using to survive, crumbled as a result of the violence that occurred during that period. Not only that, their businesses were also looted, which made some of them drop out of school when they couldn’t afford their school fees payment anymore.

“Again, our economy suffered a setback as a result of the last protest that was orchestrated in the country due to the damages to public properties, as most of them were burnt and damaged, and we wouldn’t want such a recurrence. Private businesses were not left out, as most of our youths became jobless after the destruction of some private businesses.

“Peace is key to achieving economic growth and national development. We are also concerned that the prevailing atmosphere of tension and unrest as a result of the protest is not healthy for business and investments, and may scare investors away from the country. As citizens, we must be the chief promoters of our nation.”

Beki Mashood, who said that the youth understand and share frustrations of Nigerian citizens regarding the current economic challenges, added that the desire for swift and effective solutions is valid.

“However, we urge everyone to consider the potential consequences of any protest that could escalate beyond control. The risk of further damage, both economically and socially, is too great.

“Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum, is fully aware of the economic pressures faced by the people of Kwara. Alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he is committed to implementing comprehensive and multidimensional strategies to address these issues. Efforts are being made to ensure a stable and prosperous economic environment for all. These measures require time, patience, and constructive dialogue to come to fruition.”

