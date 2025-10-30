South African technology companies Specno and Tentra have launched a new AI-powered home rental platform that aims to transform how tenants apply for properties and how agents screen applicants.

Source: Burak Arslan via Unsplash

Streamlining applications for tenants and agents

The platform uses artificial intelligence to automate and simplify rental applications, providing benefits for both rental agents and prospective tenants by cutting admin, speeding up screening, and improving applicant-to-property matching.

"The traditional ways of working in our rental market are inefficient for all parties," says Joram Hinds, founder and CEO at Tentra.

"Prospective tenants are often required to complete numerous versions of similar application forms with no guarantee of a response. In many cases, they pay a processing fee only to be rejected weeks or months later. At the same time, rental agents receive high volumes of applications and must manually screen many unqualified candidates before identifying a suitable tenant."

A single reusable profile for applicants

Through Tentra’s system, applicants complete a single reusable profile that can be submitted to multiple listings, with pre-qualification taking place before viewings. Real-time communication between agents and applicants takes place within the platform.

For tenants, the result is a more transparent and efficient process; for agents, the platform serves as a data-driven screening tool for qualified candidates.

Collaboration with Specno drives innovation

The platform was developed in partnership with Specno, a Cape Town-based digital innovation agency.

"The digital tool we developed for Tentra now provides rental agents in South Africa with an instant, data-driven view of applicant strength at the click of a button,” says Joshua Harvey, head of growth at Specno. "This will lead to better affordability conversations, a reduction in fraudulent applications, and healthier property market dynamics."

Market validation confirms sector need

Market testing involved discussions with leading names in the rental industry, including Pam Golding and RE/MAX Southern Africa, which confirmed the need for modernisation in the sector.

"South Africa’s rental market is particularly challenging in high-demand areas such as Cape Town and Johannesburg,” adds Hinds. “There is no reason why access to a comfortable, affordable home should entail anxiety and countless rejections. Tentra’s objective is to simplify and standardise the process, injecting transparency and trust into the rental relationship."

