Access Bank Ghana Plc held its 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its head office, marking a year of exceptional performance and growth.

The Board Chairperson of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Ms Ama S. Bawuah, presented the financial statements, highlighting the bank’s impressive performance despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Access Bank Ghana’s total assets grew to 22.3 percent, from GHS 10.057 billion to GHS 12.30 billion, while operating income increased by 40 percent from GHS1.150 billion to GHS 1.613 billion. The bank’s loans and advances rose by 42.81 percent.

Related PostsAccess Bank begins construction of 60 additional classrooms in KadunaAccess Bank completes acquisition of BancABC TanzaniaNigerian Commission in Ghana takes custody of trafficked teenage girls

Ms Bawuah said: “In 2023, Ghana’s economy was characterised by macroeconomic instability, escalating inflation and dwindling investor confidence stemming from both domestic imbalances and external pressures.

“Against the backdrop of global and national economic uncertainties, I am pleased to share that your bank successfully applied valuable insights and industry best practices to achieve substantial growth across key areas in the past year.

“These achievements underscore our steadfast dedication to navigating challenges and fostering sustainable growth, reaffirming our pledge to serve you with excellence and integrity.”

Access Bank’s commitment to expansion, innovation and customer convenience was also showcased, with the implementation of several digital products and services such as the virtual relationship management (VRM) tool to augment customer service support.

The bank also established priority desks to cater to a specific demographic and facilitate the smooth running of business in those areas. These include the Chinese, German, Lebanese, French and Turkish desks.

Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director, Access Bank Ghana Plc, reiterated the bank’s resilience and stability.

Olatunji said, “Despite the prevailing uncertainties, Access Bank maintained a robust performance across key financial metrics, a testament to our prudent financial management and unwavering dedication to our mission. We observed substantial growth in deposits, surging from GHS7.399 billion to GHS9.130 billion, marking a notable 23 percent increase.”

He added that the bank achieved a remarkable turnaround by resuming tax remittances to the government. “This reversal from a negative contribution of GHS102 million to an impressive 509 percent increase to GHS419 million underscores our commitment to fiscal responsibility and sustained growth.

“Concurrently, shareholders’ funds experienced substantial growth from GHS1.014 billion to GHS1.403 billion, attributed to the transformative strategies implemented in the bank’s business management practice,” he said.

Olatunji thanked shareholders for their support and emphasised the bank’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

“We are proud of our achievements and recognise the trust our customers and shareholders have placed in us. We will continue to innovate, expand our reach and support Ghana’s economic growth,” he noted.

Mr Sampson Ashong, the General Secretary of the shareholders, praised the bank’s performance and initiatives citing its resilience and growth potential.

“I am thoroughly impressed with the bank’s commitment to sustainability initiatives and employee capacity building. The dedication to creating a positive impact on the environment and society, while investing in the growth and development of their staff is truly commendable. This is evidence that Access Bank is not just focused on financial returns, but also on making a positive difference in the world,” he said.

Shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda, which also saw the re-election of the members of the Board of Directors and one retirement.

The event was a celebration of the bank’s dedication to its stakeholders and its contribution to Ghana’s financial landscape.

As Access Bank Ghana continues to grow and expand its operations, it remains committed to promoting financial inclusion and supporting the country’s economic development.

Since 2009, Access Bank Ghana has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable business practices driving profitable, sustainable growth that is environmentally responsible and socially relevant. These have contributed to the bank being recognised with various awards in 2023.

These include the 2023 Best Bank by Euromoney Awards, Best Retail Bank by Global Brands Awards, Best Digital Bank in Ghana by Digital Banker Africa Awards and Best SME Banking and Best Bank for CSR by Euromoney Awards.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

