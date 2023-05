Ghana has moved one step closer to securing $3 billion in IMF financing after its monetary policymakers and finance ministry signed a memorandum of understanding to end central bank lending to the government, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

A "zero financing" agreement was signed last week between the central bank and the ministry headed by Ken Ofori-Atta, Bank of Ghana governor Ernest Addison told the newspaper. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)