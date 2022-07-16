Cairo – Remittances of Egyptians working abroad have increased by 7.70% year-on-year (YoY) to around $11.10 billion in the first four months (4M) of 2022, compared to nearly $10.30 billion.

In April alone, the remittances amounted to $3.10 billion, an annual jump of 24.40% from $2.50 billion, according to Ahram Gate.

On a monthly basis, the April remittances value declined by 7.20% from $3.30 billion in March 2022.

It is worth noting that in fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, the remittances of Egyptian expatriates totalled $31.40 billion, surging by 13.20% from $27.80 billion in FY19/20.

