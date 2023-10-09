Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Menat (Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye) region, has launched a digital wealth platform that allows customers to trade securities and ETFs on both global exchanges such as, Nasdaq, NYSE, and London Stock Exchange and local markets such as, Dubai Financial Market, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and Nasdaq Dubai.

In all, there are more than 11,000 global equities and 150 regional equities available to trade on the platform.

The platform is embedded within the bank’s newly launched mobile App ENBD X, allowing customers to conveniently invest and trade in complex financial instruments from the same App that also fulfils all their everyday banking needs.

As part of Emirates NBD’s on-going 60th anniversary celebrations, the bank has launched an exclusive three-month digital wealth campaign for ENBD X users. Customers can invest, buy and/or sell on ENBD X with zero commissions for the months of October, November, and December 2023 with all applicable charges to be refunded within seven working days following each calendar month’s end and custody fees waived off for the duration of the offer.

The new wealth platform offers an instant onboarding journey to both existing investment account holders as well as new investors, involving three easy steps. New investors are sent their account details on SMS and e-mail immediately and can start trading securities and ETFs right away after adding funds to their account through the platform’s Express Top-Up facility.

The platform also offers a unique Secure Sign facility, where customers with high trading volume can update and sign investment documents to complete any trade irrespective of its complexity or value. The tool facilitates digital interactions between relationship managers and investors, eliminating the need to visit the branch.

In addition to the above, customers can also use the platform to review market updates related to their portfolios and see market movers of the day. It also offers investment tools with historical and intraday charts including technical analysis, along with access to independent analyst ratings and fundamental data on market consensus.

Further, for investors looking to explore investment opportunities based on country, sectors, analyst consensus, dividend yield and other indicators, the platform provides access to a Stock and ETF screener. Customers can also create multiple watchlists to follow stocks and ETFs and track their favourite securities.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “The launch reflects the bank’s mobile-first strategy with nearly 95% of the bank’s digital banking customers availing services through the mobile banking App. With the launch of the digital wealth offering, we have elevated ENBD X as a one-stop platform for both everyday banking and wealth management needs.”

Pedro Sousa Cardoso, Chief Digital Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said, “Our goal has always been to offer customers a benchmark experience with the widest range of on-the-go digital banking services, making their everyday banking experience as smooth and convenient as possible. Now we have taken this to the next level, by empowering customers to manage their wealth and make investments directly and securely through the ENBD X App, thus giving Emirates NBD customers full control of their finances and their wealth in one single platform.” - TradeArabia News Service

