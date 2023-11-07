Muscat: SOHAR Port and Freezone in collaboration with industrial tenants including OQ, Vale Oman Pelletizing Company, Sohar Aluminium Company, Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel, Al Tamman Indsil Ferrochrome (FZC) LLC, Shinas Generating Company, Sohar International Urea & Chemical Industries, Al Batinah Power and Air Liquide Sohar Industrial Gases officially announced the formation of SOHAR Net Zero Alliance (SNZA), a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to accelerating Oman's transition towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

Founded on principles of partnership, transparency, commitment and inclusiveness, the SOHAR Net Zero Alliance serves as a platform for the stakeholders to share insights, strategies, and requirements propelling the region's path toward sustainability.

Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port, expressed the significance of this alliance: "SOHAR Net Zero Alliance signifies our steadfast commitment to spearheading Oman's journey toward carbon neutrality. Together, we are setting a bold course towards a sustainable and carbon-free future, leaving no stone unturned.”

The alliance perfectly aligns with the Government of Oman’s ambitious goal of achieving ‘2050 Net Zero Commitment’ and will work towards securing ample volume of alternative energy, green power, green hydrogen, and the establishment of a third-party Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) facility and services at the SOHAR Port and Freezone. The Alliance will also promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise to ensure a unified voice in discussions with the government. Together, they will implement a shared plan to advance the transition to a sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

