NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC), the company that is building the world’s largest green hydrogen plant, has announced that it has received the first delivery of wind turbines at the Port of NEOM in northwest Saudi Arabia.

A milestone in the construction and development of the mega project, the first set of wind turbines was successfully delivered on October 8, and are now being transported via road to the Wind Garden site near Gulf of Aqaba where they will be assembled and installed.

According to NGHC, additional turbines are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, with its Wind Garden ultimately featuring more than 250 to directly power the green hydrogen plant via a dedicated electricity transmission grid.

NGHC’s facility, located in Oxagon – NEOM’s reimagined industrial city, will integrate as much as 4 giga-watts of solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen daily.

Once the plant at NEOM is fully operational in 2026, 100% of the green hydrogen produced will be available for global export in the form of green ammonia, through an exclusive long-term agreement with Air Products.

CEO David R. Edmondson pointed out that this was the first of a series of major equipment deliveries arriving over the next year.

"We continue to make great progress since achieving financial close earlier this year and are on track to start exporting green hydrogen in 2026. It is a major milestone in NGHC’s journey to becoming a leader in green hydrogen and a major step forward in Saudi Arabia and the wider region’s energy transition," he noted.

Wolfgang Brand, Vice President, NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, Air Products, said: "As the main engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner on the project, Air Products continues to make great progress in building NGHC’s large-scale green hydrogen plant, which will deliver clean energy for the world on a massive scale."

"Our teams and contractors are fully deployed on-ground and with a series of equipment deliveries continuing in the coming months, the sites are really starting to take shape," he added.

Vishal Wanchoo, the CEO of Oxagon, said: "The arrival of the first major equipment for NGHC is a watershed moment for Oxagon as we build an advanced and clean industrial ecosystem; and a major milestone for the Port, as we continue to expand our operational capabilities. Across Oxagon, we are delighted to see production facilities of the future, such as NGHC, are rapidly advancing beyond the early groundworks phase of construction."

NGHC is a key enabler of the renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem being built in Oxagon.

As the ambitions for a clean industrial city take shape and development across NEOM accelerates, the port is expanding its capabilities to meet the rising cargo volumes being received, facilitating seamless import and export of materials and serving as an economic multiplier for the region.

Envision Energy is manufacturing the wind turbines for the NGHC facility as a supplier to Air Products, NGHC’s EPC contractor.

NGHC is an equal joint venture among ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM that is establishing the world’s largest green-hydrogen-based ammonia production plant running on renewable energy.

In May, NGHC had achieved full financial close at a total investment value of $8.4 billion including $6.1 billion in non-recourse financing from 23 local, regional, and international banks and financial institutions.

Following this, the EPC agreements were concluded earlier this year with Air Products at a value of $6.7 billion.

NGHC also secured an exclusive 30-year off-take agreement with Air Products for all the green ammonia produced at the facility, which will unlock the economic potential of renewable energy across the entire value chain.

