The Central Agency for Public Tenders of Kuwait (CAPT) has awarded 235 tenders worth a total of $5.9 billion last year covering several strategic sectors including energy, utility projects, health and education.

Of this, the lion's share (of around 50 tenders) valued at $353.7 million was for electricity, water and renewable energy projects, reported Kuna, citing a senior CAPT official.

This was followed by the contract awarded through Ministry of Health worth $364.6 million and then the Ministry of Education contracts valued at $103.2 million, stated Secretary-General Usama Al Duaij.

Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources ranked fourth, in this respect, with $67.6 million deals followed by Kuwait University with 11 tenders worth $18.1 million.

Sixth was Kuwait Ports Authority with ten tenders valued at $52.8 million; seventh was the Ministry of Public Works with nine contracts with $66 million, eighth was Kuwait Fire Force with nine tenders worth $37.9 million.

This was followed by the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training with nine tenders totalling $28 million, stated Al-Duaij.

Kuwait Oil Company was the tenth with respect to the awarded tenders with just eight worth $3.9 million, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).