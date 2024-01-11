DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the allocation of a fund worth AED150 million to support content creators and establish a permanent influencers headquarters that provides year-round support.

The announcement came during the 1 Billion Followers Summit, organised by the New Media Academy in Dubai. The event also saw the graduation of 90 content creators as part of the ‘Social Media Professional Program’ and the 4th cohort of ‘Faris Al Muhtawa.

Inspirational Stories

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pointed out that media is a true mirror of the communities and the aspirations of the people. This is why media must keep up with the world’s knowledge, sciences and technologies, evolve its concepts and tools, and consolidate its role as a window into our national and cultural achievements.

His Highness highlighted the importance of content creation as a tool that conveys the UAE’s story to the world, and a window into its traditions, cultural accomplishments, and the creativity of its new generations that turns ideas into reality and drives the progress of humanity.

“Today we issued directives to allocate a fund valued at AED 150 million to support content creators and transform the digital media sector. We also instructed the establishment of a permanent influencers headquarters that provides year-round support. These steps align with our ongoing investment in creative talents who will write new inspiring stories that will add to the UAE’s influential media presence on the global stage. Impactful media reflects the past and provides an inspiration for the future,” His Highness said.

Exceptional Opportunities

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs said: “The establishment of a permanent influencers headquarters reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in supporting content creators, talents and innovators to help transform the digital media sector.”

Al Gergawi pointed out that the fund is dedicated to support content creators presents exceptional opportunities for them to fulfil their potential, grow their business and showcase the accomplishments and ambitions of the Emirati people to the world. These efforts will solidify the UAE’s position as a global capital for digital content.

Content Creators Support Fund

Establishing a permanent influencers headquartners, a collaboration between the UAE Government Media Office and the New Media Academy, aims to bring together top influencers and content creators, providing the optimal environment to create top content and contribute to sustainable development goals.

It will benefit media professionals and social media influencers, including content producers, developers and publishers.

The fund to support content creators, with a value of AED 150 million, aims to support the development of highly creative and impactful content, help content creators hone their skills and enter global markets to introduce the UAE story, its achievements and cultural contributions.

The fund also aims to attract investments in new media; a high-potential and fast-growing economic sector, nurture and empower storytelling to enhance content quality with the help of experts and academic and encourage the development of contemporary local content that serves the UAE future aspirations and further establishes its status as a destination for great talent and innovators, and a global hub for meaningful media.

The permanent influencers headquarters offers a host of services, including a dedicated studio for filming, courses on storytelling, photography, broadcasting and platform management among other areas.

It also helps them gain expertise to execute their own ideas and content, and learn skills and techniques to create impactful content, in addition to providing technical support in collaboration with world renowned names, including Google and Facebook.

Graduation of 90 Content Creators

Attending the graduation of 90 content creators as part of the ‘Social Media Professional Program’ – held in collaboration between the UAE Government Media Office and New Media Academy, and the 4th cohort of ‘Faris Al Muhtawa Incubator Program’- Mohammad Al Gergawi said: “Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has become a global destination for versatile meaningful digital content creation.”

Al Gergawi stressed the importance of digital media as a modern, innovative communication tool between governments and their people, and its role in raising social awareness. He also highlighted the role of new media in enhancing government functions and nations’ government trends.

“We aim to develop this promising sector by training national and Arab talents that can present valuable and enriching content. Our mission is not limited to attracting talents, but includes training and empowering them to become the leaders and makers of the future,” he added.

Indicating the importance of training courses, both locally and regionally, and their role in supporting a new generation of content creators, Al Gergawi said: “Training courses aim to empower Emirati and Arab youth, providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to become active partners in the mission of building their nations and protecting their communities.”