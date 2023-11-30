The Masdar Green REIT, the first REIT in the region to invest solely in sustainable real estate, has received the ADGM Green Fund Designation from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) under its new Sustainable Finance Regulatory Framework, further affirming its leadership in advancing green real estate investment.

Masdar Green REIT, established in the ADGM in 2020, is managed by Masdar Capital Management Limited and regulated by the FSRA. Its portfolio now includes 10 green buildings located in Masdar City, all of which have achieved either LEED Gold or Platinum certifications. The buildings fall within the office, residential, and R&D sectors. The US$767 million portfolio has grown significantly since its inception, facilitated by a $200 million green loan from First Abu Dhabi Bank.

“The Masdar Green REIT is an outstanding case study on the economic opportunity of green real estate, and we are delighted to be the first in the ADGM to achieve the formal ADGM Green Fund Designation,” said Abdulla Balalaa, Chairman of Masdar City and the Masdar Green REIT. “All of our assets are generating sustainable returns, showing the demand for green real estate in the region, and helping to accelerate the UAE’s journey to net-zero. We are already appealing to more capital markets, and this new ADGM Green Fund designation adds to our credibility—a significant milestone for us in the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and ahead of COP28.”

“As the host of COP28, the UAE unwaveringly maintains its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions,” said Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority. “At ADGM, we take pride in our pivotal role in advancing this environmental agenda through innovative initiatives, notably our Sustainable Finance Regulatory Framework. We congratulate Masdar Green REIT for being the first recipient of the newly established ADGM Green Fund designation under this framework and commend it on its commitment to sustainability. This accomplishment underscores the critical role real estate plays in accelerating the net-zero agenda throughout the UAE and amplifies the nation’s strategic value to the global climate action agenda.”

Prior to obtaining ADGM Green Fund Designation, Masdar Capital Management Limited, the Fund Manager of the Masdar Green REIT, worked closely with the ADGM and its regulator, the FSRA, through the consultation phase in 2022.