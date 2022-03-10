As Dubai based Goldfingr comes closer and closer to the April 2022 launch of its highly-anticipated web 3.0 application, venture capital funds are flocking to the renowned members-only investment club in spades for a chance to get in on the platform’s robust range of quality deals ahead of the application’s debut, after which Goldfingr’s investment-friendly philosophy is anticipated to expand to all-new heights.

Venture capital has long been a part of the Goldfingr framework since the club’s early days in 2016 when the platform began hosting Deal Club events throughout Goldfingr communities in Dubai and around the world with three of the company’s founding members, Genband billionaires David Walsh, Michael Collado, and Alexander Russo. While Goldfingr’s member base has expanded since to host 14 billionaires, family offices, and former presidential candidates among its ranks, repeated users from thousands of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their respective venture capital funds have turned venture capital into a key component of Goldfingr’s path forward and become a significant factor in the development of its web 3.0 application.

Enticed by Goldfingr’s exclusive network of the UAE's movers-and-shakers, Rob Charles, CEO of Goldfingr, soon noticed that venture capital funds first attracted to Goldingr’s off-market deals could further benefit from the platform’s potential as a capital raising network. With venture capital firms spending 70 per cent of their time on average acquiring funding much like one-person entrepreneurs, providing access to top-quality deals and ample capital from Goldfingr’s meticulously-curated member base gives venture capital funds all the resources they need to execute portfolio-worthy deals in seconds, all curated by Goldfingr’s community of investors. Keeping this in mind, Charles and his team have carefully constructed Goldfingr’s up-and-coming web 3.0 offering to satisfy venture capital’s daily needs from the convenience of their phones and computers, turning the time-wasting conundrum of finding the right people you need for your project into a thing of the past.

Goldfingr’s consistent dedication to its members hasn’t gone unnoticed; a regular attendee of the world’s top technology and cryptocurrency conferences, Goldfingr has accumulated a large number of its venture capital base between its presence at these events and word of mouth from other users. This has resulted in major venture capital firms like Scorpio VC, Fairum VC and Andromeda Capital all signing on to Goldfingr in recent months, ready to connect with founders and other groups to discuss the evolution of projects.

Upon the release of Goldfingr’s Web 3.0 desktop this upcoming April, venture capital funds will be able to easily manage their private deals flow and source deal flow through machine learning across all markets, whether full life-cycle or sector agnostic, streamlining their investment process along the way. Similarly, Web 3.0 application will simplify all investment communications within the secure and encrypted platform, giving easy access to the right audience and also allowing for in-ecosystem network collaboration and resource sharing through venture capital firm’s Gold Label Club on the platform, with Goldfingr driving all of the resulting deal flow and investors straight to the venture capital’s in-application private clubs.

Currently, in the process of developing its proprietary crypto fund, Goldfingr’s investment-forward approach is expected to continue attracting major venture capitals and high-profile individuals as it paves the way into the new era of Web 3.0 and beyond.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

