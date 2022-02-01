MANAMA: Arcapita Group Holdings, a global alternative investment firm, has announced the acquisition of a significant controlling interest in Nationwide Property and Appraisal Services, the second largest independent appraisal management company in the US, which serves mortgage lending institutions across all 50 states.

Nationwide is a market leader with a network of more than 15,000 licensed appraisers, with its clients including more than 100 blue-chip lenders and 21 of the top 25 wholesale lenders in the US.

The company has industry leading appraisal turnaround times and accuracy rates. Having completed and integrated 5 add-on acquisitions over the past few years, the company has grown revenues at a CAGR of 14.3 per cent over the past four years and Nationwide management estimates revenue and an adjusted EBITDA of $144 million and $15m, respectively, in 2021E.

Arcapita chief executive Atif Abdulmalik said: “We are extremely pleased to have completed the acquisition of Nationwide. This investment is a good fit for our US private equity investment strategy which is focused on acquiring asset-light business services and logistics companies, and also allows us to bring to bear our deep expertise in global real estate. We were attracted by Nationwide’s asset-light, highly cash generative business, experienced management team, and strong base of clients across the country.

Close to 50pc of Nationwide’s customers have maintained their relationship with the company for over six years, highlighting the longevity of its customer relationships, and the company benefits from a free cash flow conversion rate of over 99pc. Nationwide is a strong fit within our US private equity strategy and also allows us to bring to bear our deep expertise in global real estate.”

Nationwide chief executive Sri Velamati said: “Nationwide is extremely pleased to be partnering with Arcapita, a leading alternative asset manager partner, that shares a mutual vision for the future and will support Nationwide in continuing to build on its core strengths of customer service, purposeful acquisitions and technology investment. Nationwide and its partners share the genuine goal of becoming a true leader in the appraisal management services industry that serves the interests of both its lender clients and appraisal vendors through adoption of best-in-class service models and investment in technology to streamline the appraisal process. This next chapter in Nationwide’s story will yield truly industry altering change for everyone.”

