UAE – WEMA Health, a digital health startup, has launched its services in the UAE after raising $3.50 million in a seed funding round led by Dawn Health, Europe’s digital health company.

WEMA Health aims to face the increasing obesity level in the region, where two in three people are overweight, according to a recent press release.

The startup, which was founded in March 2022, will provide a virtual obesity programme to help its members lose up to 20% of their body weight by deploying in-house experts.

Leyla Azizova, Co-Founder and Head of MENA for WEMA Health, noted: “Obesity affects approximately 20 million people in the GCC alone, impacting not only their health but also their overall quality of life.”

Azizova added: “In the Middle East, it’s estimated to cost the healthcare system $30 billion every year. [Through] WEMA Health, we will be able to help people with obesity to a healthier and happier life.”

Anders DyhrToft, Principal Advisor of WEMA Health, said: “WEMA Health’s global launch will be initiated in Denmark and UAE, and then several European countries will follow.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).