UAE – Tumodo, a business-to-business (B2B) travel tech platform headquartered in Dubai, has raised $35 million in a pre-seed round co-led by MENA-focused angel investors.

This funding will anchor the company's presence in the UAE market and endorse new partnership opportunities in the MENA market, according to a press release.

By 2026, Tumodo plans to expand its platform to 25 more countries worldwide. Furthermore, the UAE-based entity is developing an AI feature that will streamline the process of trip organization.

The worldwide business travel market reached $933 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit $1.4o trillion pre-pandemic levels by 2024, according to the Global Business Travel Association.

Stan Klyuy, Chief Commercial Officer of Tumodo, said: "We help companies set up business processes and optimize the management of travel expenses, enhancing employee productivity and ensuring compliance with travel policies. This allows us to reduce the costs on business travel of our clients by 35% on average."

Trusted by more than 100 businesses in the MENA region, Tumodo is connected to all key distribution channels and global hotel chains.

The platform has collaborated with over 400 airlines globally to provide customers with 2 million accommodation options.

