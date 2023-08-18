Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) joined a group of UAE-based firms to partner with Aurora50 for the launch of Noora membership community, according to a press release.

The consortium consisted of Accenture, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Emirates Group, and ENOC. It will jointly have the objective of supporting ambitious corporate women, from first-time managers all the way to leaders of leaders.

Noora network is devoted to women in the UAE, which aims to reach 30% women’s representation in leadership positions.

Co-Founder of Aurora50, Diana Wilde, commented: “Research shows women climb the career ladder faster when they have a strong network. But no networks have existed in the UAE for the ambitious corporate career woman until now. Members will also be given opportunities to lead collaborations and solve industry challenges. Women will lead with impact”

The members of Noora will be able to be part of face-to-face workshops that address industry challenges. They will further have regular opportunities to network in person while having the access to connect through the online membership platform at any time.

Chief Human Resources Officer at TAQA, Nabil Almessabi, said: “At TAQA, we are committed to identifying opportunities that will empower and enhance the experience of our female employees and create an ecosystem where they thrive professionally and have fulfilling careers at TAQA”

Accenture’s Marketing Senior Practice Lead and Inclusion in addition to being the Diversity Lead in the Middle East, TJ Lightwala, said: “At Accenture, we wholeheartedly champion open, honest, and meaningful conversations that drive us toward achieving equality for all. Being part of the Noora initiative reflects our commitment to building a workplace culture that celebrates diversity and equality.”

Katherine Hahm, General Counsel and Head of Ethics and Business Integrity at EGA, commented: “Noora provides a much-needed platform for women to forge connections, exchange ideas and amplify their professional growth. This partnership demonstrates our belief in the potential and capabilities of women in our industry and beyond.”

Moreover, Noora has two chapters: a lobby for first-time managers and a mezzanine for settled leaders.

Senior Vice President of Human Resources at the Emirates Group, Oliver Grohmann, concluded: “This dovetails with our continued efforts to empower all women at the Emirates Group, and we hope to inspire other businesses to follow suit. We believe that by combining resources, expertise and networks, we can accelerate the creation of a pipeline of women leaders who can make long-lasting impact on our industries and community.”

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, ENOC Group CEO, said: “This partnership represents a strategic step for ENOC Group towards empowering our female employees and fostering an environment that champions their success.”

Al Falasi added: “The UAE is one of the leading nations in the MENA at achieving and promoting gender equality, with women playing a vital role in building the community, economy and future of our country.”

It is worth mentioning that TAQA recently signed a definitive agreement to take over Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company (SWS Holding) for AED 1.70 billion.

