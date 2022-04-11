DUBAI - Right Farm, a United Arab Emirates agriculture technology firm, said on Monday it raised $2.8 million from investors including Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ's venture platform.

The company is a business to business digital platform which sources fresh produce from local and international farms for the food and retail sector.

Right Farm said in a statement that the funding round was led by DisruptAD, ADQ's venture platform, and Enhance Ventures, a venture builder for the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey market.

The company said the proceeds will be used to support the firm's technology development and growth plans.

