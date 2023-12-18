RIYADH — More than one million subscribers invested in public investment funds in the Saudi financial market, by the end of the third quarter of 2023. The total value of their investments amounted to SR117.117 billion through 283 diversified public investment funds.



The total local assets of these investments amounted to SR94.8 billion ($24.93 billion), representing 81 percent, while the value of foreign assets made up about 19 percent, with a value of SR22283.86 million ($5.84 billion). The asset values of public investment funds were distributed according to the type of investment into 13 investment types, the highest of which was money markets, at 27.5 percent, of the total asset value of public investment funds.



The values of real estate investment traded funds came second reaching 23.4 percent, and the values of equity fund assets came third at 23 percent while the asset values of debt instrument funds came fourth at 18.6 percent, and the asset values of holding funds came fifth at 3.1 percent. The asset values of multi-asset funds came in sixth place, and represented about 1.8 percent of the total asset value of public investment funds whereas the lowest commodity fund asset values were recorded at SR13 million ($3.45 million).

