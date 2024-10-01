RIYADH — King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) announced its success in attracting more than 60 investors and explained that the current investment amount amounts to more than $3 billion.



SPARK has 7 factories currently operating, including 14 factories under construction.



The “SPARK” project is one of the main projects within Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance growth and diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy by localizing the supply chain in the energy sector.



The city was established to build a leading industrial system that connects the world to the opportunities available in the energy sector inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

