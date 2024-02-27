RIYADH — Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Mansour Al Mushaiti revealed plans for investing over SR6 billion in environmental compliance projects in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2030.



Speaking at the Environmental Compliance Forum in Riyadh, Al Mushaiti highlighted the sector's significant development.



The National Environment Strategy, initiated by the Ministry in 2016, incorporates sustainable solutions with substantial private sector involvement, aiming for environment-friendly development goals.



The forum, a first of its kind, underscores the importance of collaborative efforts to foster a sustainable environment, preserve natural resources, enhance life quality, and improve services for individuals.



Al Mushaiti also referenced a World Bank study from 2014, which estimated the cost of environmental degradation at over SR86 billion, stressing the critical role of environmental protection in securing food and water and achieving economic prosperity.



He concluded by lauding Saudi Arabia's significant achievements in environmental conservation, natural resource preservation, and progress in global environmental indicators.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).