Jeddah: Saudi and Uzbek companies signed 14 agreements and memoranda of understanding in Jeddah covering a number of investment fields.



The signing ceremony was held in the presence of the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev.



The signed agreements and memoranda of understanding aim to explore investment opportunities, advance the partnership between the Saudi and Uzbek private sectors, encourage and enhance mutual investments in a number of target sectors, expand the strategic partnership, develop investment relations between the two countries, exchange data on available investment opportunities, and link quality investment opportunities.



They also cover a range of investment sectors, including air transport services, livestock, agriculture, sports, education, science, media, energy and technology.



The agreements and memoranda of understanding come as part of the framework of strengthening efforts aimed at integration and cooperation between the two countries, promoting investments and increasing joint projects between Saudi and Uzbek companies.