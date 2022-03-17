MANAMA: A group of investors from various sectors will be showcasing a range of opportunities during the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend held at the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) in Sakhir.

The group, hosted by the Bahrain EDB, representing sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, financial services and healthcare from target markets such as the GCC, the US, India, and the UK, aims to attract direct investments and promote opportunities in the kingdom.

“The EDB is committed to promoting Bahrain’s competitive advantages to the world,” said EDB executive director of Investment Origination, Dalal Buhejji. “The kingdom has a solid economic recovery plan that will generate a number of investment opportunities. This annual global event is an important platform that enables us to introduce investors to the kingdom’s business-friendly environment and these available opportunities to promote Bahrain as the ideal destination for investments and business expansion in the region.”

The programme will include a number of visits to key infrastructure projects and meetings with the business community and key officials in Bahrain.

Last year, EDB successfully attracted 86 international projects from 22 countries to Bahrain, which is projected to invest $839 million over the next three years and help create 4,861 jobs.

