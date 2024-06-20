Jordan, UAE’s third largest Arab trading partner outside the GCC, is welcoming investors in the country to leverage the unparalleled investment opportunities offered in its fastest-growing special economic zone, Aqaba.

To provide investors detailed insights on this exciting investment value proposition, Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the central development arm of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZ) is hosting an exclusive investor event in Abu Dhabi.

To be held on June 25 at Erth hotel in Abu Dhabi, the "Aqaba - It's Happening" roadshow will welcome dignitaries and high-profile investors to learn about the unparalleled investment opportunities in Jordan’s picturesque coastal city of Aqaba. Potential investors will join a community of forward-thinking leaders, who are driving economic growth and development in one of the world's most strategically located cities.

In-depth overview

Building on the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II to transform Aqaba into a world-class business, leisure and logistic destination, ‘Aqaba – It’s Happening’ will provide an in-depth overview of the investment opportunities in high-growth sectors including trade, manufacturing, industries, tourism, clean energy, logistics, vocational education, and digital technologies.

Aqaba is strategically located at the crossroads of two continents and serves as a seamless gateway to global trade. The Special Economic Zone offers investors a breadth of value-added Investment initiatives including no foreign equity or foreign currency restrictions, tax incentives on corporate income and zero income tax on stored transit goods and re-export, zero custom duties, and 50% discount on handling fees for containers exported from ASEZ. Investors can also benefit from 40% discount on handling fees for transit goods.

Announcing the event, Hussein Safadi, CEO of ADC, said: “Aqaba already serves as an investment destination for many leading UAE-based companies, in addition to strong partnerships with AD Ports Group for the recent launch of the first state-of-the-art cruise terminal in Aqaba. Building on the strategic and historic ties between Jordan and the UAE, ‘Aqaba – It’s Happening’ will provide investors from Abu Dhabi and beyond, a comprehensive understanding of the new investment opportunities in Aqaba.”

Safadi added: “As a premier tourism destination and a regional trading hub, Aqaba promises investors not only a thriving business destination to access to numerous markets effortlessly, but also a world-class lifestyle with excellent hotels and leisure choices. As investors look to unlock new opportunities that bring higher returns on investment and long-term growth, Aqaba serves as the go-to destination to expand their business reach and gain competitive incentives.” Aqaba serves as a significant logistical and commercial centre in the region.

Sustainable tourism

Experts from ADC will provide insights on investments in sustainable tourism, adventure tourism and wellness tourism, as well as on film production – with Aqaba and Wadi Rum serving as the locations for several landmark Hollywood production.

Investors can also explore investment opportunities in data centres and BPOs, gaming & esports, ports and airports, ground transport, industries such as garments, food processing, pharmaceuticals and metal fabrication, as well as in sustainable agriculture and smart city infrastructure, among others.

Jordan is today UAE’s fifth-most important trading partner globally and the second-largest Arab partner after Saudi Arabia. Jordan accounts for 8% of the UAE’s total non-oil foreign trade with Arab countries.

