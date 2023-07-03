Global alternative investment firm Investcorp has signed a definitive agreement to invest around $100 million for a majority stake in SEC Newgate, a strategic communications and advocacy group.

The Italy-headquartered SEC Newgate’s other shareholders will roll over 100% of their equity investment as part of the transaction, which values SEC Newgate in excess of $250 million, Investcorp said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction, which is expected to close between the third and fourth quarter of 2023, remains subject to customary regulatory and other closing conditions.

As part of this transaction, Nicola Ferraris, Investcorp Managing Director, will join the board of SEC Newgate.

Investcorp’s investment will help SEC Newgate expand in EMEA and the APAC region through both organic growth and M&A.

Since 2012, Investcorp has invested more than €1.8 billion ($1.96 billion) in companies across Europe. The investment in SEC Newgate follows previous investments in other Italian headquartered companies, such as Gucci, Riva and Dainese.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

