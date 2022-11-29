Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), UAE based leading Shariah-compliant global alternative investment company is launching a $100 million debt fund – GII Debt Fund-1.

GDF-I will focus on supporting high growth companies in resilient sectors such as consumer, healthcare, education, logistics, technology, and technology enabled businesses in the GCC region and high growth Indian companies looking to expand in the GCC and internationally.

”We actively seek companies that are backed by established venture capital investors and work with these companies to provide venture debt and build the business. This presents a new opportunity for our investors to diversify in different high growth asset classes with attractive returns,” Mohammed Al Hassan, co-founder and co-CEO of Gulf Islamic Investments, said.

Total VC funding activity reached record level of $2.6 billion in 2021 in GCC region with UAE and KSA leading with major reforms and policy innovations presenting growth opportunity for home grown and international businesses.

Globally, venture debt is an important asset class for high growth companies to support the growth between two equity raises. Companies typically use the capital for team building, working capital, and capex investments. In US, the venture debt industry is c.15-20 per cent of venture capital investments over long term. The market is underpenetrated in GCC and India region.

“One of our principles is to provide diverse opportunities and GDF-I truly reflects that as it provides income and growth to our investors by supporting high growth companies reaching next stage. GII has developed a robust underwriting approach based on our experience working with high growth companies across developed and emerging markets,” Pankaj Gupta co-founder and co-CEO of Gulf Islamic Investment, said.

