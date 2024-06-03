UAE – Dubai-based purpose-built software as a service (SaaS) platform Growdash has raised a AED 6.80 million ($1.80 million) in a seed round, according to a press release.

The fundraising transaction was led by Oryx Fund, a MENA-focused investment fund from Hambro Perks, and Oraseya Capital, the venture capital arm of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Launched in 2022 by Sean Trevaskis and Enver Sorkun, Growdash expanded in the region with more than 300 restaurant brands across 4000 locations in the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Enver Sorkun, the Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of Growdash, commented: “We are continuing to build a best-in-class tech stack that will enable restaurants to tackle a huge industry-wide ROI opportunity.”

“Restaurants deserve technology that enables them to operate their digital growth strategies and investments in a data-driven, autonomous manner via a purpose-built suite, just like their e-commerce counterparts have been able to achieve over the past 10 years through resources like Shopify,” Sorkun added.

He continued; “With our seed financing we will accelerate our product roadmap, doubling-down on Machine Learning and building new, innovative features that align with our product methodology of: Insight, Decision, Action.”

Meanwhile, Trevaskis noted: “We will also open our technology to restaurants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year and have exciting plans to seize the first-mover opportunity that is apparent in Central Eastern Europe.”

Ali Qaiser, General Partner at Oryx Fund and Hambro Perks, mentioned: “We believe Growdash is a game changer for the region's competitive food and beverage sector by integrating all digital data points from food aggregators and their broader digital presence into a single business intelligence platform.”

Julien Plouzeau, Senior Partner at Oraseya Capital, commented: “Through its investments, Oraseya Capital is keen on fostering innovation and advancing growth within the MENA region.”

In July 2023, Growdash secured $750,000 in a pre-seed funding round to expand business across the GCC region.

