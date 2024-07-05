Cairo – Egypt-based edtech startup El Kheta has secured a $400,000 fundraising from EdVentures, the investment arm of Nahdet Misr Group, according to a press release.

This contribution aligns with EdVentures' commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and startups in the educational technology sector.

The investment will also drive innovation in the sector, securing job creation, and boosting economic development in the country.

The online education platform provides reinforcement lessons to help school students in Egypt study, as well as providing them with exercises and exams from the new Egyptian curricula.

Dalia Ibrahim, Founder and Chairwoman of Nahdet Misr for Entrepreneurship EdVentures, said: "We are on the path and committed to supporting talented entrepreneurs in the educational technology sector and will help them achieve their vision of creating a better and easier educational experience for everyone."

