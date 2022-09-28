UAE - Dubal Holding, the investment arm of Dubai Government, looks for opportunities to invest and capitalise on innovative initiatives that encourage the transition of the UAE into a sustainable green economy.

As a step taken in this direction, Dubal Holding has become one of the sponsors for the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) 2022, in line with its commitment to foster advancement of sustainable technology and help the UAE attain a green economy.

Investing in sustainable projects

Dubal Holding has been investing in numerous sustainable projects since 2014 to encourage the development of sustainable technology and aid in the creation of a circular economy, in accordance with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to enhance economic diversification.

The World Green Economy Summit 2022 is organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the World Green Economy Organisation, on September 28 and 29, 2022, at the World Trade Centre.

As a silver sponsor of the eighth WGES, Dubal Holding supports the manifesto of the forum, which provides a platform to strengthen climate partnerships and synergise international efforts to achieve climate goals.

