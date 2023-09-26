UAE-based start-up Fanzword has raised $1.2 million, which will support plans to further strengthen its presence in the region.

Headquartered in Dubai, the e-sports platform that caters to football fans raised the capital during a pre-seed round led by XVC Tech and other regional angel investors.

The start-up that launched in 2021 serves as a social network for football fans, providing sports enthusiasts a platform to connect, discuss matches, share views and earn points or rewards.

“We believe that the partnership with Fanzword will not only reshape web3 gaming but also accelerate the adoption of NextGen technology solutions in the Middle East and beyond,” said Johan Lundberg, founding partner and board member of XVC Tech.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

