Lunate, the Abu Dhabi-based alternative investment manager, and Blue Owl Capital, the NYSE-listed alternative asset management firm, have bought a minority stake in the healthcare private equity firm, Linden Capital Partners.

The deal was finalised through Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital platform and Lunate, via their joint venture; terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The passive stake in the Chicago-based Linden will support the growth of its investment platform and the development of strategic initiatives, a statement read.

Linden has approximately $8 billion of regulatory assets under management and has invested in over 45 healthcare companies across more than 350 transactions. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the targeted sub-sectors of healthcare services, medical products, and specialty distribution.

In February 2024, Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital platform formed a joint venture with Lunate, to invest in private market investment managers.

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Lunate is owned by the Abu Dhabi sovereign-backed Chimera Investment LLC, managing $105 billion in assets.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

