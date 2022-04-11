UAE-based agritech company Right Farm, which sources fresh produce from local and international farms, has raised $2.8 million in a seed funding round.

The fundraising was led by Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ’s DisruptAD and Middle East start-up studio Enhance Ventures.

The new capital will be used to support the B2B digital platform’s growth plans and technology development in the region.

Catering to the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey (MENAPT) market, Right Farm provides access to more than 1,000 fruits, vegetables and micgrogreens, enabling businesses to place orders and receive delivery within 12 hours.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

